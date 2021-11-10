The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition releases today

The wait is almost over, as the remastered releases of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are set to release today, bringing with them a host of graphical improvements and gameplay tweaks.

We've seen footage of the game in action and, I have to admit, I'm pretty excited about it. Rockstar has confirmed the game will unlock at the same time globally, meaning that some players may be waiting up a little longer past midnight than they may have hoped.

Specifically, the game will be unlocking at 10 am EST, 7 am PST, or 3 pm GMT later today (November 11th) - pushing it all the way to 2 am on the 12th of November for those in Australia, across all platforms.

The new remasters have been developed by Grove Street Games, porting the game over to Unreal Engine with improved lighting and models. From the footage I've seen so far, it's amazing what increased draw distance and lighting can do to make these classic maps pop, and I'm pretty excited to start driving around these iconic locations in 4K.

Additionally, the gameplay has also been improved by bringing "GTA V" style controls to the trilogy, which should make them much more fun to play, especially if you're not used to the quirky control schemes of the early 3D games.

I'll be sure to bring you a video review of the new games as soon as possible after they release.