The GTX 1650 gets GDDR6 memory to keep it on the market

Nvidia's GTX 1650 is a hugely popular budget graphics card, and it's now had something of an unplanned performance boost due to the shortage of GDDR5 memory within the tech industry.

This fact isn't being widely touted, but the card is now being manufactured with GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR5. According to Nvidia, the move was purely to keep the card on the market with GDDR5 running out.

Most graphics cards on the market currently use GDDR6 anyway, but it seems the company really wanted to keep the 1650 on the market. The 1660 also uses GDDR5, but will likely cease production in favour of the 1660 Super, which uses GDDR6, when the time comes.

Other than the GDDR6 upgrade, there's no real significant change to the card, although the new memory runs at a slightly lower clock of 1410 Mhz compared to 1485 Mhz, but overclocking will likely address that issue.

It has a higher memory bandwidth as a result though, with 192GB/s over the GDDR5's 128GB/s, and apparently gives the card a modest 6% performance boost over the GDDR5 versions.