The Last of Us gets official beer tie-in

Have you ever caught yourself playing The Last of Us Part 2 and thought, "I could use a beer right about now?" Well, good news, my friend, as Naughty Dog and Boulevard Brewery out of Kansas, have teamed up to bring you an official Last of Us beer tie-in.

Cans of the brewery's Space Camper beer will be getting the special Last of Us 2 design and will be available for a limited time only. There are more reasons to grab a can than the cool the artwork, though, as the company will also be giving away several PS4 Pro consoles as part of the tie-in.

Boulevard does ask customers to be considerate when trying to obtain one of the limited-edition cans, however, with the coronavirus pandemic in mind, asking people to "stay safe."

Have you come across the limited-edition cans yet? Let us know in the comments below!