The Last of Us is getting new content for Outbreak Day

Naughty Dog has confirmed that all new content will be released for The Last of Us to celebrate Outbreak Day, the official day of the franchise, this Sunday, 26th of September.

The news came via the PlayStation blog, although they didn't go into specifics as to what the "all-new content" would be. The reveal will happen at 9am PT / 12pm ET this Sunday, but we have no idea what to expect otherwise. Based on previous years, it may not be a huge deal, though. For the same event back in 2019, a behind the scenes video and some footage of The Last of Us 2 was revealed. Last year, there was the release of the soundtrack of The Last of us 2 on Vinyl, so pretty minor stuff.

There's going to be some new merch released as part of the celebrations too. On the outside, we may hear about Factions 2, a new standalone multiplayer expansion that has been in development for over a year, but that may be hopeful thinking. We do know that Naughty Dog is working on it, but it's not yet been confirmed.



