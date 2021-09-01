The Life is Strange TV series is still in production it seems

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that a live-action adaption of Life is Strange, the story-based supernatural power teen-em-up game was ever even planned. It was originally announced by Square Enix way back in 2016, and nothing has been said ever since. Many had assumed it had been cancelled.

It seems the project is alive and well though, with news this week that a new executive producer has been appointed to the project. The news comes via the Hollywood Reporter, who noted that production company Legendary has given the executive producer role to Shawn Mendez, a singer-songwriter, along with Andrew Gertler. Together they'll be working on the music for the series.

In addition, a company named Anonymous Content, who were behind the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, has been brought on board in some capacity to "kick-start" the project. This suggests it's been lingering in the nether for a while, and only now are the wheels starting to turn again.

Video games are making surprisingly good adaptations to the screen these days, with series such as Castlevania and (arguably, it's more based on the book) The Witcher being notable examples. Halo is also currently being adapted by Showtime in a similar vein.

Meanwhile, in the video game realm, Life is Strange: True Colours' first episode is set to release later this month with a remastered version of the original Life is Strange and mini-series Before the Storm due to release next year.