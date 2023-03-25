The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Finally Gets a Release Date

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by Daedalic Entertainment has been in development for several years. Initially announced in 2019 with a release date target of 2021, the game's launch has been postponed several times. However, fans of the franchise can finally rejoice as the game has a new release date and is set to go live on Steam on May 25, 2023.



Gollum is not the most typical video game protagonist. Still, the game aims to provide a unique and complex perspective of the character by exploring the dichotomy between Gollum and Smeagol, his alter ego. Players will make decisions throughout the game based on one personality or the other, with outcomes varying. The more players lean towards one side, the harder it will be to take the other in future dialogues.



The game's unique perspective on the Gollum/Smeagol dichotomy presents players with a real complication. Rolling with Smeagol, the "good guy" personality, isn't always the best move to survive in the dangerous environment of Mt. Doom. Sometimes, players will have to play dirty to avoid getting into trouble.

The delay in the game's release has frustrated fans, but the game's developers have been working hard to ensure a polished and enjoyable gaming experience. The Lord of the Rings franchise has a vast and passionate fan base, and the game's storyline and gameplay must live up to high expectations. The game's release date has been pushed back several times, but it is hoped that this new release date will be the final one.



The game will be available for PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, giving players different options to purchase the game. The game's release is expected to be a significant event in the gaming industry, given the popularity of the Lord of the Rings franchise and the unique perspective the game offers on the character of Gollum.



The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release on May 25, 2023. The delay in the game's release has been frustrating, but the developers have been working hard to ensure that the game meets the high expectations of the franchise's passionate fan base. It will be interesting to see how the game is received by fans and critics alike and how it contributes to the broader gaming industry.