The next Battlefield title will arrive in 2021-2022

A DICE is looking forward to the next Battlefield game now development on Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and Battlefield 5 is winding down, with the company today confirming they are aiming for a 2021-2022 release window.

Electronic Arts had previously suggested as much when CEO Andrew Wilson stated on an investors conference call that they were aiming for the 2022 fiscal year for the next Battlefield entry.

EA confirmed the plans with IGN this week, however, stating that they are "focused on the future of Battlefield that we'll be bringing to players in 2021." EA didn't reveal any further details about what the game's title will be, nor what it will feature.

Given the period between its expected release window and Battlefield 5's release, it seems reasonable to assume it'll be another main series entry. It also seems likely it will target the next generation of consoles.

Hopefully, the extra development time will give the team a chance to undo some of the issues Battlefield 5 faced when it released.