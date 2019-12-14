The Outer Worlds DLC will be dropping next year

I love The Outer Worlds, in fact I gave it a solid 10/10 in my review, but it was possibly a little short compared to my experiences with other RPGs. That isn't a massive complaint, though, and I'm really happy to see that there's going to be some brand new DLC for the game in the new year, allowing you to continue your adventures in Halcyon.

In a statement after The Game Awards, Obsidian confirmed the new DLC will be coming next year;

To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support. The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn't over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.

Much to my chargrin, The Outer Worlds didn't win anything at The Game Awards, an outrage if you ask me, but there was a lot of stiff competition this year, such as Sekiro and Death Stranding. Still, the game is a winner in my eyes, and that of many others, and has proved hugely successful.

As for what the new DLC will look like, we're not sure yet, but stay tuned to GameFront for any news on that as we learn it.