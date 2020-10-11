The Outer Worlds is landing on Steam October 23rd

The Outer Worlds was one of my favourite releases of 2019 - an excellent RPG by Fallout: New Vegas developers Obsidian Entertainment that had all the hallmark humour, captivating story and stunning environments you've come to expect from the studio.

When the game released, however, it was exclusive to the Epic Games and Microsoft stores on PC. That's finally about to change, as the game is coming to Steam on the 23rd of October.

There's no doubt many of you out there who've been holding off for a Steam release, and or me, it's well worth the price of admission. You can read my review from last year where I describe The Outer Worlds as "by far the best action RPG I've played in a long time, and as such, The Outer Worlds is a game I can heartily recommend."

Also coming will be the recently released Peril on Gorgon DLC. There's no word on whether there'll be any sales or bundle deals available, but the game will release on Steam on the 23rd of October.