The Outer Worlds Murder or Eridanos DLC landing in March

Obsidian's superb RPG The Outer Worlds, despite being released in late 2019, is still getting new content updates with it's latest DLC, Murder on Eridanos, due to release before the end of March, according to Take-Two Interactive, the game's publisher.

The news was spilled during Take-Two's quarterly financial results and confirms that the game's second story DLC will be releasing before the end of the financial year. It will follow the first DLC pack, Peril On Gorgon, which released last year. There's little we know about the new DLC just yet, though, except for the fact it will be the final update for the game, being "Halcyon Helen's final (and finest!) adventure."

I hope this won't mark the end of The Outer Worlds as a franchise, though. I found it a refreshing RPG with trademark Obsidian humour that hit just the right spots without sailing to close to the studio's previous work in Fallout: New Vegas. The good news is, Microsoft seems to agree - previously stating publicly that they hope the property would become an "enduring franchise."