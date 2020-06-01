The Outer Worlds wins Nebula Award for Game Writing

The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment has been awarded the 2019 Nebula Award for Game Writing by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America this past weekend.

The awards cover various media that cover the Science Fiction and Fantasy genre, including TV, film, and, as of 2018, video games. The game fought off competition from Disco Elysium, The Magician's Workshop, Fate Accessibility Toolkit, and Outer Wilds.

The winner of the 2019 Nebula Award for Game Writing is the team behind The Outer Worlds! The winners include Leonard Boyarsky, Kate Dollarhyde, Paul Kirsch, Chris L’Etoile, Daniel McPhee, Carrie Patel, Nitai Poddar, Marc Soskin, and Megan Starks. #nebulas2020 @outerworlds — Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (@sfwa) May 31, 2020

The award was won last year by the interactive Black Mirror special on Netflix. The Outer Worlds is an excellent RPG in the spirit of Fallout: New Vegas, but may be considered a surprise winner in many respects - Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds both had incredibly compelling storytelling.