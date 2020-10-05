The RTX 3090 can't just run Crysis, it can store it entirely in VRAM

Or more specifically, Crysis 3. Yep, you heard me right - you can fit the entire game's installation files into the VRAM of an RTX 3090, and then run the game - talk about putting a whole new spin on "Can it run Crysis?"

The achievement was unlocked by Twitter user and software engineer @Strife212, who used VRAMdrive to create a virtual hard drive on the card's whopping 24GB of video memory, before installing Crysis 3. Unsurprisingly, he reports the game as loading "very fast."

I installed Crysis 3 on my graphics card!



I used some VRAMdrive software called GPU Ram Drive, made a 15GB NTFS partition on the GPU, then installed Crysis 3 on it



At 4K very high settings get good fps and the game loads very fast - GPU-Z reports total VRAM use 20434MB pic.twitter.com/lLcQsD5JYM — Strife, la fillette révolutionnaire (@Strife212) October 4, 2020

24GB is certainly a lot, but I'd never in a million years have considered doing this. There's no real tangible benefit other than absurdly fast load times, but it's still a really fun technical achievement nonetheless.

Indeed, Strife herself explains that "load times are pretty much the same as on a fast NVME drive, was hoping it would be faster but there is probably some weird bottleneck like this instead of doing it the 'proper' storage API way ."

But in short, yes, the 3090 can run Crysis.