The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe delays spectacularly

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, a remastered version of the game with new endings and content, has been delayed until next year, but in true Stanley Parable fashion, the announcement of the news has come in a rather surreal, metaphysical way.

The announcement was made in the video below, which, well, just watch. It'll explain everything.

While the video is very typically light hearted, as you'd expect, but it does hint that development has been more challenging than perhaps the developers, Crows Crows Crows, expected. There's no firm release date for the game, but it is now expected in 2020.

The good news is, the new version will essentially add 50% more content compared to the current version. It's not entirely clear yet as to the nature of the update, be it DLC, a new standalone game or a free update, but we'll be sure to provide any updates as we learn it.