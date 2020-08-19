The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is further delayed

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, a remastered version of the game with new endings and content, has suffered a further delay and is now slated to release some time in 2021.

The game was originally due to release last year, but was delayed until "Sometime in 2020, probably before summer," and that announcement was made in the video below, which, well, just watch. It was the best way to deliver bad news.

The astute amongst you will notice the game didn't release, and indeed, developer Crows Crows Crows and Galactic Cafe have now confirmed that there is a further delay until next year on Twitter. The likely cause is, of course, is COVID-19. The team cites 'multiple factors' as the cause of the delay including COVID.

The good news is, the new version will essentially add 50% more content compared to the current version. It's not entirely clear yet as to the nature of the update, be it DLC, a new standalone game or a free update, but we'll be sure to provide any updates as we learn it.