The Steam Christmas sale has all our favourites heavily discounted

Tis' the season to spend more money, and Steam are getting in on the act with their Steam Christmas Sale... it's worth mentioning though that some of our favourite games from this past year are on sale for some pretty steep discounts, so if you're looking for some games to spend your grandma's $20 bill on, here's a few recommendations from us.

Firstly, It Takes Two is currently on sale for 60% off - you'll need a friend to co-op with (although they can play along for free!) - but if you do happen to be fortunate enough to have a friend, it's possibly one of the best experiences I've had playing a video game in a long, long time. It's a heartwarming story that forces you to work together to solve problems and grow stronger in your relationship. I genuinely believe this game should be used as a marriage counselling tool.

Similarly, Half-Life Alyx is also on sale for 60% off - you'll need a VR headset this time (but no friends, so yay....I think?) - but if you do happen to be fortunate enough to have a VR headset of some kind, it's one of the most immersive, compelling and intense VR experiences I've ever had. Everything from the intuitive control scheme, the graphical fidelity, and the wonderfully engaging story is brilliantly executed. There's some impactful lore in here too.... honestly, get a VR headset just for this game. It's worth it.

Finally, Resident Evil Village is half-price right now, and it's safe to say it took the crown as my favourite-ever Resident Evil game. It's part of a combined story arc with Resident Evil VII, so I recommend playing that first if you haven't, but both games are fantastic romps through sheer jumpscares, tension-building combat, and intense puzzle solving, with Village, in particular, having a nice mix of gameplay styles as you progress around each area.

There are a few more noteworthy deals to be had too, including;

50% off Cyberpunk 2077

75% off Assassin's Creed Odyssey

88% off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

66% off Total War: Warhammer 3

75% off the Mass Effect remastered trilogy

There are way more deals to be had, with over 4,000 games currently discounted. If you're looking for more great deals, you can also grab Dishonored 2 for free with a Prime Gaming subscription right now.