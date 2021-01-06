The studio behind Jedi: Fallen Order is working on a new IP

Respawn Entertainment, the studio who worked on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order appears to be working on a brand new game according to a new job listing on their website that mentions a "brand new IP."

As noted by VideoGameChronicle, the listing mentions that the job, working on a "brand new IP," will be part of a small "incubation" team that will develop the concept, which tells us that, whatever it is, it's still in the very early stages of development.

The studio has also been tipped to be working on a possible sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, with EA hinting a sequel could be in the offing thanks to its runaway success. Respawn is also the team behind Apex Legends, so they potentially have a lot on their plate right now.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on this and report any further news as we learn it.