The Top 8 Gaming Headsets Available in 2020

Continuing our gaming hardware series, we'll be looking at the top eight gaming headsets that money can buy in 2020. If you spend a lot of time playing multiplayer games or chatting to friends on Discord, then a decent headset is something you'll want to invest in.

Don't make do with a cheap pair of earphones and a terrible microphone, our list features what we consider to not only be the best but also great value for money headsets available for gamers in 2020, so without further ado...





8. Sennheiser PC 373D

This headset is a little pricey, but has probably one of the best quality microphones and audio reproduction on this list. It's super comfortable too, with lovely materials used on the cups and headband, and a rather understated and professional look, if you're not too bothered by all that RGB bling.

The best bit is the surround sound reproduction, it features full 7.1 Dolby and with it's superb volume, accurate sound reproduction and spacious surround sound, it really does provide an immersive experience.

It's currently available for around $140 US.





7. Steelseries Arctis 7

These are really high quality headphones, made of brilliant materials with a rather modern but understated design. Infact, that's the best thing about them - you wouldn't look out of place wearing these in a number of situations, not just gaming, which can be a deal breaker for some.

The other great thing about them is the great 7.1 surround sound performance with excellent deep low bass and fantastic treble. It's wireless too, which can be useful if using them out and around on the train, for example, and provides very very little connection issues or lag.

It's available on Amazon currently for around $160.





6. Audio-Technica ATH-G1

This is a very lightweight and durable headset with great sound quality that is ideal for longer gaming sessions without proving uncomfortable to wear. It even has a detachable microphone, so you don't need to worry about it if you're only using it as a pair of headphones.

Audio-Technica provide decent quality sound in their audio products, and while the sound isn't quite as good as the two headsets mentioned above, the quality is still perfectly respectable.

The downside is the price, at a rather hefty $210 or thereabouts.





5. Astro Gaming A50 Wireless

If you're after a wireless headset, this is probably the flagship headset right now. If features really impressive performance, without any noticeable latency and high speed wireless proving to be a winner here, you'd honestly be hard pressed to tell this was a wireless headset if it weren't for the lack of, well, a wire.

As well as a striking design, the best thing I love about this one is the included charging station, which as well as being a wonderful looking platform to store and show off your headset when not in use, means you never really need to worry about battery life, which by the way, is around 15 hours on a full charge. You'd be hard pressed to run that down.

It'll cost you a pretty penny though at around $280.





4. Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1X

This is a wired and much lower cost version of the ATH-G1 above. It features great comfort due to it's design, which uses something called a 3D Wing support system to help evenly distribute and reduce weight to make sure it stays comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The microphone is still great and clear, and the sound quality is also excellent. This one is a wired headset which has a decent 2 meter cable that means you don't need to worry about cable management.

It's also a lot cheaper, at just $135 or thereabouts.





3. HyperX Cloud Mix Wired & Bluetooth Headset

There's one obvious advantage to this headset that might be obvious from the title. The Cloud Mix allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds, with both full wireless and true wired compatibility. When in wired mode, the headset will behave like a true wired headset, sending data down the cable. Most headsets, while able to charge over the cable provided, will still transmit and receive wirelessly.

It's also wonderfully constructed and comfortable with great materials, lightweight design and an understated design, something that I find important in a headset that's wireless as it can also be used outdoors without drawing too much unwanted attention.

It also features an amazing 20 hour battery life, and amazingly clear audio, and even features a detachable microphone which makes them really useful when out and about, for example.

They do cost a little though, at around $190.





2. Roccat Noz

This headset features amazing sound with high quality 50mm drivers providing crips, rich sound, deep bass and clear highs. This is one for long gaming sessions, too, as it features lightweight materials meaning you're barely aware this thing is sitting on your head.

Despite having premium materials such as solid metal hinges and stainless steel, it also has a really agreeable price tag at just $80, making it the cheapest headset on this list, it's not as flashy design wise as some of the headsets on this list, but it'll still serve you well and perform the function you need it for, gaming audio.





1. Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless

This is by far the most expensive headset on this list, and yes, it's wireless, but it features many premium functions that are lacking from the other options on this list, and is more aimed towards true audiophiles than your average gamer.

It features a dual wireless audio system which means you can connect two Bluetooth connections at the same time, so you can chat to friends on Discord while listening to music on your iPhone, for example. There could be many great uses for this, especially if you're a streamer using two systems for example.

It's also capable of producing Hi-Res audio, which means you can hear the fine details in very high bit rate audio. It also has up to 40ft of wireless range, which seems excessively impressive, but means you should be good to walk around the house away from your machine no problems.

It's also got a very premium design, with a light aluminium construction and even has a hotswappable battery so you can keep gaming even if you do run out of charge.

It's quite expensive though at around $360, but for me, if money is no object, it's by far the best headset on this list.





And that's our top 8 gaming headsets you can buy in 2018! What gaming headset are you using? Let us know down in the comments.