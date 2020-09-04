The Witcher 3 getting ray-tracing support for next-gen

The Witcher 3 is still a jaw-dropping game graphically - after all, it's only five years old and is still holding up well. With the next generation of consoles promising even more shiny graphical effects however, the game is going to get a revamp, and the best bit is it's a free upgrade on PC and consoles.

The game will be getting ray-tracing support first and foremost, which should prove to be jaw-dropping. There's even going to be optimizations to the game's loading times to make them much quicker, too.

The upgrade is free if you own the game on Xbox One, PS4, or PC, although you'll need a next-generation console or some beefy PC hardware to really enjoy the difference. Of course, Nvidia just announced their next generation of RTX graphics cards, so this is very welcome news in that light.

As for when the upgrade will be coming, CD Projekt Red didn't confirm a release date, but that the update would be coming "next year."