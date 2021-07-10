The Witcher 3 is getting brand-new DLC based on Netflix series

This is an exciting turn-up, there's brand new DLC on the way for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, despite all signs pointing to the game being well out of support, and it's all based on a tie-in with the popular Netflix series, which has also caused a resurgence in people playing the video game.

There's also a next-gen revamp heading to the game for Xbox Series X/S and PS5, which will also include a free update for PC players. As for the DLC though, there's not much known about it just yet, except for the fact that it's "inspired by" the Netflix series.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

It's expected to be relatively modest, mind. In fact, the cover art for "Complete Edition" talks about "extra items inspired by the Netflix series," which may mean we're just looking at new cosmetics, weapons and so on.

Hopefully, there's a bit more to it than that, but in any case, it's nice to see an old game get an update, especially as it was likely not on the cards had the Netflix series never happened. CD Projekt Red have been all-hands to the pump fighting Cyberpunk 2077's many fires since December of last year, too.



