The Witcher 3 on next-gen may use the work of modders

CD Projekt Red is hard at work on the next-gen console release of The Witcher 3 (with a free PC upgrade to boot,) and it seems that the work of modders may make it into the official game, according to the creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked mod.

As reported by Kotaku, the mod's creator explained that CD Projekt Red had contacted him about the next-gen graphical overhaul, teasing that his work may very well be included as part of the "official next-generation update." CD Projekt Red confirmed this, stating that "In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game."

They did go on to state, however, that there were no binding agreements with these modders, and refused to comment on if those creators would be compensated for their work.

The Witcher 3 has a huge modding scene ever since its launch back in 2015, and although there's been no in-game sharing of mods, CD Projekt Red has embraced the mod community through the release of tools and community events. It'll be interesting to see just what makes it into the next-gen re-release later in the year.