The Witcher 3 sales jumped 554% thanks to Netflix

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a little old now, although still a phenomenal game in every way. We knew that the Witcher Netflix series had given the game something of a resurgence, introducing it to brand new fans, but now we know the scale of that passed-on success, and it's pretty huge. Maybe all games should have an accompanying TV series?

PC Games Insider noted that The NPD Group reported that sales in December 2019 were up 554% compared to December 2018, not a small figure in the slightest, being a boost of over five times the sales.

CD-Projekt Red are no doubt very happy with the sales, with the game even beating it's launch day sales during December 2019 too. Clearly, awareness of the Witcher franchise in general has been boosted by the series.

The Netflix series is based on the Witcher books rather than the games, written by Andrzej Sapkowski, but they both share similarities and visual styles. The series covers Geralt of Rivia's adventures as they appear in the books.

While the series was compared unfairly to Game of Thrones by critics, it seems that didn't dampen it's popularity.

