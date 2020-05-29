The Witcher games have sold 50 million copies

Between them, that's a lot of sales. It's not quite the whopping 115 million that GTA V alone has amassed, but it's still an impressive number, especially given the newest release in the series is five years old at this point.

It seems to be roughly 10 million sales a year, based on last year's figures of around 40 million, and as you'd expect, The Witcher 3 makes up the lion's share of the numbers, with over half of the sales contributed to the third entry in the series.

The boost in sales has come hot on the heels of Netflix's The Witcher live-action series, which released in December of last year. Despite mixed to positive reviews, perhaps unfairly comparing it to Game of Thrones, popularity for the franchise has shot through the roof.

Also contributing to increased sales is the release of The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch last year, which no doubt gave the game a massive bump in sales numbers.

A second season of the Netflix series is currently in production, and although it's been delayed due to current world events, will no doubt see a second surge in sales when it is released. You've got to imagine that CD Projekt Red is seriously eying up a fourth entry in the series right now, right?