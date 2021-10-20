There could be a new Splinter Cell game in development

There could be a new major Splinter Cell release currently in development, according to a rumour highlighted by VGC, which alleges that "development sources" have suggested Ubisoft have green-lit a new "mainline" game within the series.

If true, the game would be very early in production but could be revealed at some stage next year. The game is allegedly under the wings of Ubisoft Montreal, which are the same studio behind the original Splinter Cell game along with a number of other titles in the franchise. The last game to be released in the series was Blacklist, but that was nearly 10 years ago at this point.

Take this all with a pinch of salt, though. It does all happen to line up with a similar rumour reported by VentureBeat earlier this year though, which suggested that Ubisoft was potentially looking at a new Splinter Cell game. That rumour pointed to the potential of having "elements of the 2016 Hitman reboot" suggesting it could be a pivot in approach for the series.

Even so, this is all purely rumour right now, so take it for what it is. There have been rumours circling around for many years now, and Ubisoft has previously suggested games have been in the works before vanishing or going silent. We'll be sure to report any further details as we learn them.