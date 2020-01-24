There's a Dishonored Tabletop RPG in the works

Dishonored is a very popular stealth game on the PC, with it's sequel also reaching acclaim, but it seems I'm not the only one who thought the game's world, setting and characters would translate well into a tabletop RPG game, as that's exactly what's happening.

The game is being created by Modiphius Entertainment, who are also behind Fallout Wargame, another video game come tabletop conversion.

The game is due to release this summer it seems, and will let you role play as your own assassin, although you'll also have the freedom to play your character in other ways, for example by focusing instead on being an explorer or taking up other types of work.

It'll also feature void powers, and Chaos mechanics as you'd expect in it's rule book, which will also have backstory and guides on character creation and a four-act campaign set in Dunwall.