There's a Halloween Sale on over at the Humble Store

If you're looking for some super spooky games to play this Halloween, then the Humble Store has you covered, with several games on sale with up to 90% off their usual retail price.
Of the appropriately scary games on sale, you can grab the entire Fear collection for up to 80% off, with individual titles in the series on sale for 75% off. There's also the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, which are half-price, and well worth checking out.
GameFront favourite Dead by Daylight is also 60% off, and a game we're planning to stream on the channel this Halloween.
Other notable games include Metro Exodus with 66% off, Plague Inc. Evolved which is also 60% off, and Darkest Dungeon, with 75% off.
If you're not a horror game fan, though, fear not - there are a few other games on sale too, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman 2, and PC Building Simulator, for some odd reason.
Does PC building simulator have the 30XX series in stock yet? 🤣