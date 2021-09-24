There's a Mario movie coming with Chris Pratt, Jack Black & Seth Rogan

Nintendo has revealed there's a new animated Mario movie in development, set to release in December of 2022, which will feature Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, along with an all-star cast.

The news was confirmed by Shiggy Miyamoto himself and came as a huge surprise to fans. Other notable roles including Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey King, and Jack Black as Bowser. In fact there's a full all-star cast here, as you can see from the full list below;

Mario — Chris Pratt

Luigi — Charlie Day

Peach — Anya Taylor-Joy

Bowser — Jack Black

Donkey Kong — Seth Rogen

Toad — Keegan-Michael Key

Cranky Kong — Fred Armisen

Kamek — Kevin Michael Richardson

Spike — Sebastian Maniscalco

Mario's videogame voice actor, Charles Martinet, is also going to make "surprise cameos" in the film, but the decision not to award him the leading role has already lead to some division among fans. It's good to know he'll be featured within the movie though.

Given the history of Mario movies, this looks like a bold attempt to return to the silver screen by Nintendo. Video game movies have proven successful in recent years though, with rival Sonic The Hedgehog seeing success at the box office, along with a number of other video game movies that have been successful in recent years. Even Borderlands is getting a movie adaption, which will also star Jack Black as Claptrap.

The movie will be created by animation house Illumination, who worked on Dispicable Me, and will be directed by Aaron Horvath, who worked on a number of Teen Titans Go! productions.



