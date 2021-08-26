There's a Saints Row Reboot coming and it's an Epic Exclusive

The next Saints Row game has been revealed by Volition, and this time we're getting a total reboot of the series with a brand new cast of characters, set in a totally new location. It's new trailer seems very, well, Watch Dogs-esque to me, although I imagine in reality it'll play out very differently.

The game is heading to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, although the latter will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, at least when it first releases. There's no word yet from Deep Silver on just how long that exclusive will be though, but we imagine it'll be at least 12 months.

The new game, although being a reboot, seems to be following the Saints Row formula closely enough, with that signature crazy and surreal style that sets it apart from Grand Theft Auto's more serious tone (although GTA can have its moments, too.) Like I say though, this new game does seem to have a tech / Watch Dogs kind of vibe.

The game is set for release on the 25th of February next year, so there's not too long to go before you'll be able to get your hands on it.