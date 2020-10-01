There's an Overwatch giveaway coming very soon

There was an interesting incident on the official website of Boston Uprising, the official Overwatch eSports team for Boston, earlier today, as it gave away free copies of the game for around an hour before being taken down.

The free copy was for the Battle.net version and required users to be both a US citizen and complete a registration form, in order to be able to request their free copy. As it turns out, the giveaway had accidentally appeared a little early but will be launched very soon according to Jon Spector, VP of the Overwatch League;

We’re working with @PlayOverwatch and all of our franchises at the league to give away PC copies of the game and League Tokens to fans in limited quantities and for a limited time. Teams will be going live with their promotions soon, make sure to follow them for more details! — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) October 1, 2020

It seems all teams within the League will be taking part in the giveaway, and there'll also be League Tokens given away too, all in limited quantities.

It's not currently clear what the purpose behind the giveaway is, however. Some have speculated that it'll be part of the promotional build-up for the upcoming Grand Finals between the 8th and 11th of October, with some more wild theories suggesting the game may be going Free To Play.

In any case, if you're interested in trying to snag a free copy, keep an eye on the social media channels for your favorite Overwatch League teams to be in with a chance.