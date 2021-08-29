These Destiny 2 dance moves are proving a little dodgy

If you're a fan of the Radiant Dance Machines exotic boots in Destiny 2, then you're probably quite fond of the fact that, apart from giving you the ability to bust some sick moves, the boots also give you the ability to dodge far more readily than you usually could. In fact, one could argue the boots were a little overpowered, given their intended purpose...

It seems Bungie now agrees, as the boots have now been disabled due to their ready exploitation by Hunters within the game. The boots allowed players to easily use their dodge power far more often when they were close to an enemy, and it seems that, when combined with certain mods, the boots became insanely powerful.

Due to an issue that allows Hunters to dodge an unintended amount of times in a row, we have temporarily disabled the Radiant Dance Machines Exotic Hunter leg armor in Gambit and all PvP activities. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) August 28, 2021

It was noted that if combined with Dynamo, which uses your class power to charge your super, then you could fill up your super bar incredibly quickly by simply dancing and dodging around. This effectively gave such players the ability to almost constantly use their super.

A similar issue existed with the Distribution mod, which reduced cooldowns if you used your class ability near another enemy, exactly what the Radiant Dance Machines boots do, meaning you could very quickly and easily use your class power over and over.

The good news is the boots are still available if you're playing PvE, but in PvP, the boots will no longer work. Shame, cause those dance moves are pretty sick, after all.