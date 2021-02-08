This Cyberpunk 2077 mod gives audio a much needed overhaul

While I never had any massive complaints with the audio in Cyberpunk 2077, many players have felt that the balance between music, effects and dialogue has been an issue, such as songs being inaudible on the radio, or combat music drowning out dialogue and effects.

Enter this new mod from Floyd2099, which changes the mix of over 800 audio files within the game to give them, what they call, "a proper audio mix and balance." The mod aims to address the poor audio mix that the base game has which, according to Floyd, ruins the "mood" - and I have to say thinking back on it, it may be something that's a real issue that I didn't pick up on. Certainly, combat music has been jarring on occasion.

"To be more specific on what the mod does, for instance, loud audio on a nightclub will be still loud, but now can now listen to what other people are telling you! Combat music is still loud, less annoying because the difference between ambient music is now acceptable. This list of what I did is still pretty long and depend on each file but don't forget that the purpose is more to make a proper audio mix".

The mod is a hefty one though, coming in at 11GB in size, so you'll want to make sure you've got enough space on your SSD. It's also split into 12 parts to make downloading easier, and you can grab the mod now by clicking here.