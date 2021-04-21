This Cyberpunk 2077 mod restores the cut wall-running mechanic

During Cyberpunk 2077's incredibly long and troubled development, a number of promised features ended up quietly disappearing. One such feature that was much missed was the wall-running mechanic, which was left on the shelf presumably because the game was buggy enough already.

Thankfully though, this new release from modder Saturne is restoring the feature to the game. It's still WIP currently though, with many bugs and a warning that it's "barely useable" as of the current release. It's a decent proof of concept that the feature still exists somewhere within the code and could be modded to work, though.



As of the current release, it seems to work in my testing, but seems pretty particular about which walls it likes to work with, and when it does work, you may end up somewhere you didn't expect or take a pretty severe amount of fall damage. It's pretty easy to use though, by simply running and double-jumping at a wall to then run along it.



If you want to give it a go, you can head over to the mod's page on NexusMods.