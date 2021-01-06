This Cyberpunk 2077 mod allows Male V to romance Judy

There's a new and arguably controversial mod out there for Cyberpunk 2077 that allows characters with a male voice or genitals to romance Judy, and it's completely voice acted by V's male voice actor.

It's impossible to enter into the romance options with Judy as Male V, which makes it curious that unused dialogue exists within the game - as only female V avatars can do this. The mod unlocks the unused dialogue and various options for Male V.



According to CD Projekt Red, all dialogue was recorded by both voice actors for, presumably, technical reasons, but that it isn't "cut content," as such - the team never planned for male V to be able to romance Judy.

To use the mod you'll need the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod, as explained in the video above.