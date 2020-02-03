This Dark Souls 2 mod looks absolutely jaw-dropping

We love Dark Souls here at GameFront, as I know you do too, but it's fair to say the first two games in the series are starting to, well, show their age, maybe just a little. This amazing new mod known as Flames of Old aims to bring Dark Souls 2 up to 2020 standards, though.

Created by modder Stayd, it changes the game's shaders, lighting and other visuals, including map elements, to bring the game up to date. It looks amazing, and really brings the game up to par with modern games for my money.





Another quick comparison, this time Heide's Tower of Flame. Easily the brightest level in the game now, followed closely by Dragon Shrine.

I just love the look of this place.

(Before <> After) pic.twitter.com/d74gnkLdEf — Stayd (@Stayd3D) January 20, 2020





The mod is still in development for now, but there's plenty of screenshots to check out on Stayd's Twitter account. He also intends to create a separate mod which will further improve some of the game's "rough patches".