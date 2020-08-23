This Half-Life: Alyx speedrun looks exhausting

As you may know, Summer Games Done Quick has been taking place this past week, and one of the games being featured is Half-Life: Alyx, where Speedrunner Buffet Time has managed to complete the game in just 22 minutes and 31 seconds, and frankly, it must have been exhausting.

I can't think of too many games where you'd genuinely need to do cardio training in order to be able to beat the record, but this seems to be one of the rare examples. Even more impressively, Buffet Time had to pull off some pretty impressive athletic stunts in order to be able to exploit glitches in his run.

It's an interesting look into the future of VR speedruns, especially as VR games become more complex and longer, as is the case with Alyx. This is certainly one speedrun I don't stand a chance in hell of ever matching...

GDQ is raising money for Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical care to areas of the world struggling with conflict or endemic diseases. You can check all the latest speedruns from the event over on their YouTube channel or on the official website.



