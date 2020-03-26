This mod adds raytracing to Resident Evil 2 remake

Resident Evil 2 is already pretty impressive, graphically speaking, but thanks to this mod, you can now take the experience to the next level by adding raytracing effects to the game, overhauling the lighting and the shadows in the game to make it much darker and frankly, scarier.

The video below shows the mod, created by Massihancer, in action. It's not true raytracing, as such, but a collection of effects and shaders to replicate the effect and give the game a gritter feel. It looks good, though, as you can see.;

The mod uses various techniques including global illumination shaders, enhanced reflections to give that raytracing look, and film effects including film grain, which some may not like, but I dig personally, it gives the game a more horror movie feel.

The mod isn't available yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted when the mod does release.