This mod brings AMD FidelityFX to GTA V and boosts performance

AMD's open-source alternative to DLSS, known as FidelityFX, has been available in the wild for around a week now, and already modders are hacking it into games including Grand Theft Auto V, bringing performance benefits without a huge loss in visual quality.

Although it lacks the deep learning tech that Nvidia's DLSS sports, it's proven to be very much on par in terms of output in the games we've seen it in so far. The idea is simple, the game renders at a lower resolution, FidelityFX makes the output look like true 4K (or whatever resolution you desire) - net gain? More frames.

And it seems to add it to games is pretty trivial, so much so even players are doing it. The mod, by NarutoUA, brings all the benefits of the tech to the game which will be welcomed by players on older hardware. The result looks great too, I am not sure I can really tell a difference between native and FidelityFX rendered version at a distance.

Of course, if you look closely, it's not quite the same, and you can tell where compromises are being made. DLSS isn't much better though, with certain types of details always likely to suffer when using scaling tech like this. Overall though, if the net gain is a huge bump in frame rate, it might be a very good trade off.

You can tweak the level of enhancement too, so if you're on borderline decent hardware, performance mode will give you a decent boost without too much visual quality loss. Much like DLSS, you can set it to different levels of intensity, which will net you more frames in exchange for a worse quality of image.

The mod brings 4K GTA V in the reach of a lot of gamers who may not have been able to experience it before, though, which is pretty cool. If you're interested in giving it a whirl, you can grab it now from GitHub. Finally, Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting DLSS support in the future, so it'll be interesting to compare the two technologies to see how they stack up.