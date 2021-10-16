This New World mod adds a much-desired minimap to the game

If there's one thing that stands out about New World (other than the huge wait times for servers and exploding graphics cards) it's the lack of minimap on the game's HUD. While it gives the game a very clean look, it's a little disorientating at times when you don't have a handy little map to help you navigate the expansive game world. Sure, there's a basic compass, but it'd be nicer to see your surroundings from a top-down perspective from time to time.

Enter two modders who have found a way to add their own minimap into the game. Posted by user Morbid on Reddit (thanks, GameRant) the mod adds a nice traditional circular minimap to the bottom right of the screen. It hooks into the game's full-screen map and shows a portion of it around the player in the small circle, but it works surprisingly well, allowing you to easily see nearby vendors and resource nodes.





"One of the most common complaints at the moment is that the map isn't easy to use when in towns - its always zoomed out, or you can't see anything because of the "Upcoming War" message," says the Reddit post. "I teamed up with my friend to build a minimap to help improve on the map interface, stop us getting lost in towns and make it a bit more efficient to farm resources while out questing."

It's proving popular with players, based on the comments, and it's certainly much more convenient than constantly opening the full map. In fact, you can even zoom in or out on the minimap, making it incredibly useful. The only downside is how the game's developers will view mods, which could be seen by some as cheating. Therefore we suggesting using it at your own risk, as it could potentially lead to a ban from the game.