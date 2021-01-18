This recreation of Bioshock's Rapture in Fallout 76 is amazing

Bioshock and Fallout have both hit the same spot for me when it comes to their dystopian aesthetics, and it's always oddly satisfying when the two meet in mods and other fan crossovers. This latest one is possibly one of the most impressive, as Kenneth Vigue, of the CHAD: A Fallout 76 Story podcast, has re-created rapture as a settlement within Bethesda's online RPG.



It's not pixel perfect, but you can certainly tell where you're supposed to be - and Vigue's use of Fallout 76 items to re-create Rapture is really quite impressive - for example, the use of Vault dweller statues at the Gatherers Garden, and there's even a "big daddy" thanks to a diving suit.

It apparently took two weeks to build, including time re-visiting Bioshock to make the mood and structure accurate. Vigue stated that "to get the mood and structures right, I ended up replaying those first levels of Bioshock to make sure my memory served me correctly in terms of how I wanted to lay it out and recreate the experience."



