This small Half-Life: Alyx update is surprisingly awesome

The latest Half-Life: Alyx update makes one small, but surprisingly awesome change - it adds liquid to bottles. You might wonder why that's such a big deal - well, just check out the short clip below.

Okay, it's not the most exciting addition, but you have to admit it's pretty awesome. I've never seen water physics in a bottle quite like that before. Half-Life 2 impressed me at the time for its water, and now Alyx is doing the same, in a slightly different way.

There's no real purpose to this, except to look impressive, but I quite like it. Elsewhere in the update are bug fixes, and updates to the Steam Workshop, including new example maps and a postprocessing editor.