Titanfall's cheating problems are being fixed by just two people

Or it may even just be one, according to Respawn's community manager Jaso Garza, speaking during one of his "morning tea" livestreams.

Titanfall has been unplayable for a while now due to hackers and cheaters exploiting the game's servers, and Titanfall 2 has even felt the brunt of the issues to some degree. The fallout from the perceived lack of interest in fixing the game then lead to a retaliation hacking of Apex Legends, and, frankly, the whole thing is just one big mess at this point.

Garza tried to explain that players should not feel abandoned and that the team are playing "a game of whack-a-mole with this." He reassured viewers that there are people working on the problem, but that "now it's a different type of game with these people who DDOS and stuff like that, and blacklist and things like that, so we can't telegraph our moves, we can't say what we're doing. All I can say is we're working on it."

The problem is it seems only one, or at most two, staff members are working on the problem. "We only have like one or two people on it because everybody else is on Apex," he said. While it's better than nothing, it's a small fraction of staff to look after a legacy title on their own, and it's hard to imagine they'll be able to react quickly or effectively in combating the issue at that scale.

Hopefully, we'll be proven wrong, though. For now, Titanfall remains as unplayable as ever, despite still being sold for a $20 price tag on Steam.