Todd Howard is working on an Indiana Jones title with Lucasfilm Games

Lucasfilm Games, despite being registered as a new company some time ago, sprung to life yesterday, and didn't waste any time following that up today with confirmation that Todd Howard of Bethesda, and the man behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, will be heading up a new Indiana Jones game.

Howard will be seconded from Bethesda to MachineGames, both of which are now owned by Microsoft, to work as executive producer on the game.

The new game will apparently feature a brand new, entirely original story featuring Jones, and will be set at the height of his cave-adventuring career.

There's not much to gain from the teaser just yet, although it may apparently contain some "clues," although I haven't managed to work that out yet. The game is still in early days so don't expect a release date any time soon, but we'll be sure to report on any further new as we learn it.