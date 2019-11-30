Tomb Raider and Farming Simulator 19 come to Stadia Pro

I haven't spoken much about Stadia, mostly because, well, I have this adverse reaction to anything Google, but that's just me I guess. That, and I find Parsec to just be a superior game streaming platform, but anyway....

Those who do subscribe to Stadia Pro will be pleased to learn that two new games have been added, these being Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19. Neither are particularly exciting, Tomb Raider being quite old now despite being a decent game, and Farming Simulator being the simulation of farming going about as excitingly as you'd expect.

The good news is that if you've previously bought the games on Stadia, you'll get a refund for them should you be a pro subscriber, which is at least a nice gesture from Google.

We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection, because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we're happy to assist you if you'd like to request a refund if you have purchased either or both of these titles, even if it's outside of our normal policy.

Of course, you have to request a refund to get one, it's not automatic, and the wording suggests future moves to the subscription model may not be refunded so readily.

If you do get a refund though, you'll loose access to the games when your Pro subscription ends, so that needs weighing into the balance too.