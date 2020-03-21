2,024 ONLINE

Tomb Raider is currently free to keep on Steam

Square Enix have released it's 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider for free on Steam in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, just incase you were at a loose end in self-isolation and have nothing else to do - which is nice.

I can wholeheartedly recommend it, too. Coincidentally, I've been playing through the reboot series of games recently, and am currently half way through Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The 2013 reboot is a solid title, although focuses a little too much on gunplay and not enough on actual puzzle solving for my taste.




Infact, the puzzles in the games are largely optional, although this situation improves significantly as the series goes on. Infact, it only gets better from here, so if you love Tomb Raider, you'll certainly want to move on to Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Also available for free is Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, a spin-off game I've not had chance to try ut but will be giving a go. 

The games are available for a limited time but, if you grab them, they're yours to keep, so be sure to do so. As I say, the story in Tomb Raider is really engaging and will surely help pass the hours. 

