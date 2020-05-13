Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 remastered announced

Oh boy. The original two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games, from way back in the Playstation 1 days, are getting remastered releases, and I'm rather excited.

I adored these games, and while I've fallen out of the series in recent years, I'm pretty amped for some 4K, graphically enhanced skating nostalgia. The news was confirmed today by Tony Hawk himself and will be releasing this September, on the Epic Games Store.

The original games had a plethora of licensed games and skating talent, so you may be wondering, will these make it to the remastered release? The good news is, yes, at least for the most part. According to the official press release, the full talent roster will return, along with all but "a small handful" of songs.

That's much better than other titles of the era with licensed music; I'm looking at you, Crazy Taxi.

The two games will sell as a bundle for $40 and will release on the 4th of September. Currently, the only store mentioned on PC is the Epic Games store, but it's not known if it'll be exclusive there. We'll be sure to bring you any further info on that as we learn it.

Oh, and if you pre-order the game, you'll get access to a demo of the Warehouse level at some point during the summer. That alone just makes me nostalgic for my old PS1 demo disks. Lovely stuff.