Top Apex Legends players banned for exploiting glitch

419 of Apex Legends' top-ranked players have been banned from the game after exploiting a glitch that allowed them to farm RP from Bronze player lobbies, leading to a degraded experience for newcomers to the game.

Apex Legends divides its players into tiers, those being Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master and finally, Apex Predator - the aim of this system being to keep players of similar ability together and avoid less skilled players being easily defeated by the elite.

The problem seems to stem from the fact that the higher in rank you go, the more RP is required, and the harder it is to yearn. You need 7,200 RP to make it to Diamond, but with 100 RP awarded per match, the stiffer competition makes it harder and harder to achieve. This means very few people make it to Diamond or above.

As such it appears players of Diamond rank and above have been using an exploit to farm RP from Bronze lobbies, where they are much more likely to win or rank highly in a match - something that was called out by the game's Connor Ford on Twitter;

To the 419 Diamond+ ranked players who abused an exploit allowing you get into and farm bronze lobbies for RP, enjoy watching Season 7 from the sidelines 🔨❤️ — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) November 4, 2020

The tweet claims 419 players of Diamond rank and above were banned for exploiting the glitch, across all platforms, although the glitch itself still appears to be there to exploit - and indeed - a cursory Google search shows it's not very hard to find out how it's done.

Looking at EA's support website, the issue has been known about since July of last year, so one wonders why the glitch wasn't patched sooner. Still, its good to see some positive action is being taken, even if it isn't an actual solution to the problem.