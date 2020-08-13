Total War Saga: Troy Released Today - Free For 24 Hours!

Whilst the battle with Steam and Epic Games Store rages on, another battle is about to be re-lived, the battle for Troy!

The developers have taken us back to their historical roots with what is set up to be an epic telling of the tale that has captured many hearts and minds throughout the years of a love story, a battle and a series of heroes like Achilles and Hector. You'll get the chance very soon to take on these heroes and factions and delve in to the history of Troy creating your own unique ending to the masterpiece.

The game is still set to be released on Steam but it is also going to be released on the Epic Games Store and there's one more thing it is going to be free for the first 24 hours. It is set to be released at 2pm British Summer Time is around 9am Eastern time so set your alarm clocks and get downloading. If you link your Total War Access account to your Epic Games account you will also receive the Amazon DLC free when it releases so if you want a completely free DLC for around a minute worth of effort make sure you do that too.

In the meantime, feel free to whet your appetite with the official trailer above!