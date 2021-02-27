New Total War: Three Kingdoms DLC pack Fates Divided confirmed

Total War: Three Kingdoms is getting what's called a "chapter pack" on the 11th March. I hear you ask "What is a chapter pack?" A chapter is adds a new start position and story that cover particular time periods that all link in to the Three Kingdoms timeline to delve in to specific characters and factions own battles. The aim is to bring greater depth to the game and storyline at a particular time when actions can make or break your chosen faction.

The Fates Divided chapter pack takes you to 200 CE, Yuan Shao and Cao Cao have grown to see each other grow from childhood friends to now potential rivals in their quest for power. In this pack you'll get unique missions and events, additional mechanics for factions and over 20 new units which the Total War team say include "formidable Northern Army units." Check out the below trailer released to go through the new features:

There will be free content that comes with the DLC which will include new additions and reworked faction mechanics to Cao Cao and Yuan Shao's factions such as a new faction council system, more faction ranks and imperial intrigue.

Go to the Steam store here and get a 10% discount if you pre-order.