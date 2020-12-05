Total War: Warhammer II: The Twisted & The Twilight DLC Released

The new DLC for Total War: Warhammer II is out, and it is called The Twisted & The Twilight. It features updates for the Skaven faction and the Wood Elves with some new Legendary Lords.

For the Skaven faction Throt the Unclean has been released with his new ability the "Flesh Laboratory". With this new ability, he can summon new abominations for the battlefield and can be used in numerous ways. New units also take to the field as well such as some new hero units, mobile units, and of course Ghoritch who was a former general of Archaon the Everchosen and is recruitable as a Legendary Hero too.



For the Wood Elves faction, Naestra and Arahan can be recruited as Legendary Lords and are there to serve and summon their Queen, Ariel who is also unlocked to be recruited as a Legendary Hero now. The Wood Elves have a new heavy cavalry unit to be recruited called the Great Stag Knights, as well as Bladesingers who are elite sword wielders.

Both factions have new regiments of renown which are specially recruited units that can really turn the tide of a battle or even a campaign if you use them well.

You can get it on Steam here.