Total War: Warhammer 3 revealed in this epic new trailer

Sega and Creative Assembly have revealed that Total War: Warhammer 3 is officially coming, finally closing out the trilogy and finishing out what has surely been one of the most ambitious series of games within the Total War franchise to date.

The series has captured the hearts and minds of Total War players, and even those who initially wrote it off have begun to appreciate the epic journey to take forward Grimgor Ironhide's army of Greenskins or delve into the world of the Dwarves.

The announcement was made in the form of a new cinematic trailer, below, which suggests we are heading to the Realm of Chaos in the third instalment, complete with daemonic armies and even a bear cavalry.

There's going to be several daemonic factions including Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentich all featured in the game, with each being distinct, along with two human factions, Kislev and Cathy. This is a larger collection of factions than before, and the map itself is also going to be significantly larger than we've seen before.

On the official website it gives a bit more about the story this game will be taking on:

Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to the mortal mind. It whispers promises of power, but to behold it is to be seduced by it. To relinquish your soul to it. To become it. On the border between the worlds, two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. But each is beset by its own trials, and now both have cause to cross the threshold and send their armies into the Realm of Chaos. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?

While this is the expected, and long-awaited, end to the trilogy so far, this isn't likely to be the end of the series, at least not just yet. There's still some armies within the universe that have yet to feature, and based on the success of the DLC for Warhammer 2, it's reasonable to assume we may see these in future content updates after release.

Creative Assembly has stated before that they want to include every army from the Old World edition of the tabletop games,. In any case, Total War: Warhammer 3 is heading to Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point this year, and we'll be sure to report any further news and solid release date as we learn it.