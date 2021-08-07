Train Life Early Access Ready 31 August 2021

Early access for Train Life: A Railway Simulator begins on 31 August 2021. The developers want the early access programme to last for up to ten months whilst they gather feedback from gamers and implement all the features. The game offers a different perspective than other train simulators as in Train Life you take control as the driver and company director setting the way to drive your new empire to success.

The map will be gradually added to in the early access version starting off with thousands of kilometres of tracks around Europe, and the team will be adding in new trains with constant updates. As these updates roll out the price for the early access will increase. To begin with you will be able to create your own company starting in Germany with a choice of four trains just to get you into the basics. The team will then bring in updates to expand your experience across Europe.

Visit the steam store page here.